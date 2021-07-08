Researchers find six baby California condors in the wild, hope for species
(KERO) — The recent discovery of half a dozen baby California condors is a promising indicator that the endangered species is making a comeback. The Big Sur area was formerly home to a sanctuary dedicated to preserving the birds until a wildfire last fall severely damaged the facility. In the aftermath of the Dolan Fire experts say the Central Coast lost ten condors and two chicks. For a population of fewer than 100 birds in the state, the loss was devastating.www.turnto23.com
