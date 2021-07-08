'American Horror Stories' Teases Thrills and Chills in First Look Trailer
American Horror Stories debuts this month, and a first look trailer just dropped, teasing thrills and chills from the new series. In the new footage clip, we see a glimpse of different episodes of the "twisted new anthology" show from the mind of Ryan Murphy. Unlike American Horror Story, which follows a new storyline each season, this show will feature a different story each episode. For comparison, it's more like Tales from the Crypt or The Twilight Zone.popculture.com
