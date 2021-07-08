Cancel
Durham County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Johnston, Nash, Person, Vance by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning, especially in urban areas where prolonged heavy rain can quickly lead to flooding. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Johnston; Nash; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilson AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY A FEW EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM ELSA WILL AFFECT EASTERN PERSON...VANCE...WARREN...WESTERN NASH...GRANVILLE...CENTRAL WAKE WESTERN WILSON...NORTHEASTERN JOHNSTON...NORTHEASTERN DURHAM AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of moderate showers along a line extending from near Kittrell to 7 miles southwest of Wilson. Movement was north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. In addition, heavy rain, with rainfall rates approaching 1 to 1.5 inches per hour will result in an accumulation of water in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Henderson, Oxford, Nashville, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Warrenton, Wilson, Wake Forest and Garner. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT for central North Carolina. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central North Carolina.

alerts.weather.gov

