Cumberland County, ME

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 11 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves...as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.

