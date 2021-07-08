Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Lancaster; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER AND YORK COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wrightsville to near Holtwood. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Columbia, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Manheim, East Petersburg, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Paradise, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Strasburg, Mountville, Hallam, Marietta, Quarryville, Wrightsville, Windsor, Wakefield and Yorkana.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

