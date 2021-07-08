Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to a thunderstorm be struck by lightning. Target Area: Rockland; Westchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BERGEN...SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 235 PM EDT, a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms was located over the warned area. The strongest of these storms was located near Dobbs Ferry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Yonkers, White Plains, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Tappan, Harrison, Scarsdale, Pearl River, Bronxville, Norwood, Hawthorne, Orangeburg, Mount Vernon and Eastchester. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH