A royal treat! Buckingham Palace garden prepares to open to the public for picnics and self-guided tours for first time

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Buckingham Palace is preparing to open its stunning garden to the public for picnics and self-guided tours for the first time ever this week.

The garden will open for the first time on Friday and the demand for tickets has been so high that additional places have been made available on dates throughout July until September.

Members of the public, who must pre-book, will be able to picnic on the sweeping lawns and can pre-arrange to join guided tours around the south west of the garden - including the Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow.

The public area of the garden encompasses the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, the Horse Chestnut Avenue, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Un5K_0arDtXYl00
Buckingham Palace is preparing to open its stunning garden (pictured) to the public for picnics and self-guided tours for the first time ever this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xJiz_0arDtXYl00
The garden will open for the first time on Friday and the demand for tickets has been so high that additional places have been made available on dates throughout July until September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1engJG_0arDtXYl00
Members of the public pre-arrange to join guided tours around the south west of the garden - including the Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ddpo_0arDtXYl00
People were welcomed into the gorgeous grounds on Thursday for a photo-call preview head of the garden officially becoming available to the public on Friday

On Thursday, people were welcomed into the gorgeous grounds for a photo-call preview head of the garden officially becoming available to the public on Friday.

Guests were seen setting up picnics in front of the Queen's London home while other excited visitors enjoyed taking an afternoon stroll to enjoy the vibrant green scenery.

Daily talks by visitor services wardens and trails for families are included as part of the general visit.

Art and craft activities will be available for those with children on Mondays in July and August, from July 19, and as part of two Family Festival days on August 26 and 30, with warden-led family tours.

A new range of summertime picnic-inspired products have also been launched by the Royal Collection Trust to coincide with the garden's much-anticipated opening.

The items feature a design inspired by royal ceremonies and summer flowers and include a picnic blanket, a sandwich bag, cotton napkins and a reusable water bottle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgkct_0arDtXYl00
Daily talks by visitor services wardens and trails for families are included as part of the general visit to Buckingham Palace's gardens (pictured on Thursday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdqo8_0arDtXYl00
The public area of the garden encompasses the 156-metre Herbaceous Border (pictured) and the Horse Chestnut Avenue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoUEk_0arDtXYl00
Eager tourists and other members of the public, who must pre-book, will be able to picnic on the garden's sweeping lawns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RDul_0arDtXYl00
On Thursday, guests were seen setting up picnics in front of the Queen's London home while other excited visitors enjoyed taking an afternoon stroll to enjoy the vibrant green scenery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5Ofj_0arDtXYl00
The public area of the garden encompasses the plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q37Kx_0arDtXYl00
Visitors enjoy a picnic on the lawn during a preview of the Garden at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's official residence in London, just one day ahead of its official opening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S46Eb_0arDtXYl00
Art and craft activities will be available for those with children on Mondays in July and August, from July 19, and as part of two Family Festival days on August 26 and 30. Pictured: Visitors sit on the lawn in the newly opened gardens on Thursday

The sandwich bag, priced at £7.95, features colourful motifs of corgis, cupcakes, carriages, butterflies, flowers and soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats - and will no doubt prove to be popular among excited tourists.

The Buckingham Palace hand sanitiser, decorated with a mauve crown and two sprays of flowers costs £3.95, while the pale blue picnic rug, priced at £35, is rolled and secured with a floral fastening, which is also decorated with a blue and white china teapot.

Strawberry and champagne jam and buttery shortbread biscuits are among the treats being sold by the Royal Collection to commemorate the occasion.

The 200g Strawberry and Marc de Champagne Preserve costs £4.95, a tin of Buckingham Palace orange and lemon shortbread is £6.95, and a white cotton napkin embroidered with a gold fork and spoon is £8.95.

Adam, 25, a visitor services warden for the Royal Collection, said of the garden opening: 'It's an offer that we've never offered before.

'It's an exciting prospect to allow people to come in and picnic in the gardens and explore to their own leisure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lubaL_0arDtXYl00
A new range of summertime picnic-inspired products have also been launched by the Royal Collection Trust to coincide with the garden's much-anticipated opening. Pictured: People on the lawns at Buckingham Palace on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMyI9_0arDtXYl00
Adam, 25, a visitor services warden for the Royal Collection, said the garden opening was an 'exciting' new prospect. Pictured: A photographer takes a picture of a summer house in the newly opened gardens at Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5Qho_0arDtXYl00
Alex Campbell (left), 38, and Lara Curry, 38, enjoy a picnic on the lawn during a preview of the Garden at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's official residence in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ip5he_0arDtXYl00
An ice cream stall on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden seen during a photocall preview in London on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Svuy5_0arDtXYl00
A palace staff member walks through the Rose Garden, which features The Waterloo Vase commissioned by Napoleon during a preview of the Garden at Buckingham Palace, which opens to visitors on Friday

'We're sort of in an oasis within the centre of London so not many people realise it's here or how big it is either. It's the largest private garden in London, so I feel like we've got lots of secrets to tell people.'

Speaking about the Queen, who receives a seasonal posy made from the garden's blooms each week when she is in residence, he added: 'She definitely likes to be involved with everything that's going on.'

And Sally Goodsir, the Royal Collection's curator of decorative arts, said: 'We sadly haven't been able to open the state rooms this year because of the current situation as we might ordinarily have done and therefore it's wonderful to be able to open the garden instead.'

She explained how the garden was steeped in history, with George III's consort Queen Charlotte once having a menagerie on site including a zebra.

Meanwhile, Victoria and Albert had designed a more naturalistic garden, with the latter nearly drowning while ice-skating on the lake in 1841, but was luckily rescued by his wife.

The current landscape of the historic 39-acre garden dates back to the 1820s when George IV turned Buckingham House into a palace.

Despite its urban location, the garden is home to rare native plants seldom seen in London, more than 1,000 trees, 320 different wildflowers and grasses, and the National Collection of Mulberry Trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPU3V_0arDtXYl00
Its Rose Garden (pictured) contains 25 beds of roses, and each bed is planted with 60 rose bushes of a different variety, and no two adjacent beds are of a similar colour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNzqe_0arDtXYl00
The current landscape of the historic 39-acre garden dates back to the 1820s when George IV turned Buckingham House into a palace. Pictured: Visitors take photographs on the lawn in the newly opened gardens at Buckingham Palace on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2Fm2_0arDtXYl00
Since 2008, the island in the lake (pictured) has been home to five beehives, which produce around 160 jars of honey a year for use in the royal kitchens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhOCx_0arDtXYl00
A visitor walks past the herbaceous border at the The Garden of Buckingham Palace, during a preview day before it opens to the public on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1CE2_0arDtXYl00
Sally Goodsir, the Royal Collection's curator of decorative arts, said the garden was steeped in history, with George III's consort Queen Charlotte having a menagerie on site. Pictured: A member of staff stands next to the herbaceous border
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24s65S_0arDtXYl00
The garden will open to the public from July 9 until September 19 and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen's London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn

Its Rose Garden contains 25 beds of roses, and each bed is planted with 60 rose bushes of a different variety, and no two adjacent beds are of a similar colour.

Since 2008, the island in the lake has been home to five beehives, which produce around 160 jars of honey a year for use in the royal kitchens.

Some of the garden's botanicals including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves are used to make Buckingham Palace Gin, which is sold by the RCT.

The traditional summer opening of the Palace's state rooms and themed exhibition, which normally welcomes thousands, was cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic.

Traditionally, the Queen also hosts 8,000 guests at a time at three Garden Parties a year at the Palace, but this year's and last were also unable to go ahead.

The garden will be open five days a week, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from July 9 until September 19 and tickets will cost eager guests £16.50, while guided tours are priced at an additional £6.50 for adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jRA6_0arDtXYl00
Despite its urban location, the garden is home to rare native plants seldom seen in London, more than 1,000 trees and 320 different wildflowers and grasses. Pictured: Visitors take selfies on the newly opened lawn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OC7u9_0arDtXYl00
A visitor takes a photograph of a sun dial in the newly opened gardens at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, a day before the gardens open to the public
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJN3v_0arDtXYl00
The traditional summer opening of the Palace's state rooms and themed exhibition, which normally welcomes thousands, was cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic. Pictured: A view across the lake of the newly opened gardens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u10g5_0arDtXYl00
Traditionally, the Queen also hosts 8,000 guests at a time at three Garden Parties a year at the Palace, but this year's and last were also unable to go ahead. Pictured: People picnic on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photo-call preview
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgKkD_0arDtXYl00
A woman with a baby walks past part of the 156-metre Herbaceous Border in Buckingham Palace Garden during a photo-call preview in London on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdPdj_0arDtXYl00
Guests picnic on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3Gc7_0arDtXYl00
The garden will be open five days a week, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from July 9 until September 19 and tickets will cost eager guests £16.50, while guided tours are priced at an additional £6.50 for adults

