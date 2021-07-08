Man shot and killed after fight in Phoenix

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A man died after a fight ended in a shooting at a Phoenix home Wednesday night, azfamily reported.

The shooting happened near 28th Street and Osborn Road around 7:45 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities said the victim was in a fight with an acquaintance, who pulled out a gun and reportedly shot the game.

On arrival, first responders found the man dead at the house. The shooter was not in the area. Information on the shooter's identity or description was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 1-800-343-8477 or 480-948-6377. Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000.