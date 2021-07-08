Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Man shot and killed after fight in Phoenix

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dLS6_0arDtVnJ00
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A man died after a fight ended in a shooting at a Phoenix home Wednesday night, azfamily reported.

The shooting happened near 28th Street and Osborn Road around 7:45 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities said the victim was in a fight with an acquaintance, who pulled out a gun and reportedly shot the game.

On arrival, first responders found the man dead at the house. The shooter was not in the area. Information on the shooter's identity or description was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 1-800-343-8477 or 480-948-6377. Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Comments / 6

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Silent Witness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Mesa man arrested in connection with January road-rage shooting

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (MESA, Ariz.) A Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of trying to ram into someone's car and shooting at it, among other crimes, azfamily reported. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Adrian F. Gonzalez is the suspect in a road rage shooting that happened on the Loop 101 Freeway near Ray Road on Jan. 21.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Body pulled from canal in Scottsdale

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) Authorities are investigating after a person's body was found in a Scottsdale canal on Monday, ABC 15 reported. The Scottsdale Police Department said the body was found near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Shooting in Phoenix leaves one man dead

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man dead, ABC 15 reported. Authorities said officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Elwood Street around 2 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
Yuma, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two boys dead after drowning in Yuma

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (YUMA, Ariz.) Two children drowned Tuesday evening at a home in Yuma, according to a report from 12 News. Officers with the Yuma Police Department responded to a drowning call in the 1300 block of E. 26th Place. On arrival, they found a 1-year-old and 2-year-old boy, both unresponsive.
Glendale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

None injured after police shooting in Glendale

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (GLENDALE, Ariz.) The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said no suspects or officers were hurt in the shooting, which happened near 82nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4 p.m.

Comments / 6

Community Policy