Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.

