Danny Green on Philly fans’ treatment of Ben Simmons: ‘That's something that needs to change’

Much has been made of Philly sports fans in the past month, particularly after former ESPN personality Dan Le Batard accused the city of being “cruel” to its athletes. Le Batard was specifically referring to how Sixers fans have treated Ben Simmons, who collapsed in this year’s postseason, seeing his confidence evaporate in Philadelphia’s second-round loss to Atlanta, where he shot just 32.7 percent from the free-throw line and didn’t attempt a fourth-quarter field goal over his final four games. Those in Philadelphia have largely dismissed that narrative, arguing that any fan base would have responded the same way to Simmons’ struggles. However, Simmons’ teammate Danny Green, disagrees.