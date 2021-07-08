Update: Persons of interest held in both weekend homicides in Madison, authorities identify victims

Jul. 8—Madison police say they now have a person of interest in custody in both homicides that happened over Fourth of July weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the victims as: 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields, of Madison, who died after being shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison's Far East Side; and 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, of Dodgeville, who was shot at a Southwest Side gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road about 12:40 a.m. Monday and died soon after.