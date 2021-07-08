Huntsworth’s MEDiSTRAVA Acquires Medical Analytics firm MedEvoke
Huntsworth, the international healthcare and communications group announces the acquisition of US based medical analytics consultancy MedEvoke. MedEvoke, will retain its name and operate under the MEDiSTRAVA umbrella making it the largest global consultancy for medical analytics and application of artificial intelligence (AI) for pharma and biotech clients. The MedEvoke senior leadership team and all staff will be transitioning with the company.aithority.com
