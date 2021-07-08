Huntsworth’s MEDiSTRAVA Acquires Medical Analytics firm MedEvoke

July 19, 2021 - Tampa-based cybersecurity firm OPSWAT announced on Monday that it has acquired all assets of Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. With the recent spike in cybersecurity and ransomware attacks in the industrial infrastructure industry, like the Colonial Pipeline and Florida water supply attack, there’s an urgent need for elevated security within environments that protect critical infrastructure. As part of the recent asset acquisition, OPSWAT will add Bayshore’s tech solutions and retain its team members. OPSWAT--which largely caters to the defense and manufacturing sectors--recently made other significant advancements, including raising a $125 million round of financing, expanding its channel program to over 80 countries, and introducing a breakthrough cybersecurity kiosk for critical infrastructure protection.