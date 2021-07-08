A Complete Timeline Of Chris Brown's Legal Troubles

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault. If there's anyone who should've been scared in a post #MeToo world, it's Chris Brown. The singer's meteoric rise to fame has been largely overshadowed by a myriad of legal issues and abuse allegations, starting with his assault on Rihanna in 2009. The world saw the horrific photos. The singer, himself, admitted he "felt like a f***king monster." The Internet went through the trouble of calling out stars like Ed Sheeran and Kendall Jenner for appearing in the star's music video, and Snapchat's stock reportedly lost $800 million after an ad made fun of his infamous domestic violence incident. There have been petitions and think pieces urging for accountability, yet miraculously, Brown's career has largely been unscathed. In fact, it's thriving.