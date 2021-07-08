Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Saving Abel Singer Jared Weeks Returns, Band Revisits Early Material on New EP

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saving Abel are welcoming back original vocalist Jared Weeks for their next release, an EP that also harkens back to the early days of the group by revisiting some of their earliest material. Shade of Grace - Twenty Year Songs will be arriving this Friday (July 9). The album's title...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Abel#The Band#Grace Twenty Year Songs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnjarts.net

Four of a kind: Singer-songwriters form new band, Fantastic Cat

Singer-songwriter Anthony D’Amato says he sees his participation in the new band Fantastic Cat “as a release valve, almost, from doing your own solo thing where you have everything on your shoulders. Then you go to this band setting where it’s like, ‘Oh, you mean I just have to show up at this gig?’ ‘I get to just play bass on this song?’ ‘I don’t have to be running everything?’ It’s kind of like reconnecting with the fun part of things.”
Musicmetalinsider.net

KK’s Priest share new song “Brothers of the Road”

KK’s Priest, the new project featuring former Judas Priest members K.K. Downing and Tim “Ripper” Owens, are gearing up for their debut album, Sermons of the Sinner, out August 20th via Explorer1 Music Group/ EX1 Records. Today (21st), the group has unveiled the third single “Brothers of the Road.”. Listen...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

7 Times Musicians Battled Their Record Labels

Musicians have been talking about defying “the man” since the dawn of time — it’s the rock ’n’ roll ethos, right? It seems to some bands that “man” was their record label, and “defying” them actually resulted in a few lengthy court battles to fight over ownership of music, fulfilment of contracts, album prices and much more.
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

KK’s Priest announces ‘Sermon of the Sinner’

Band releases first single “Brothers of the Road”. KK’s Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, is pleased to announce the release of the single “Brothers Of The Road” off their forthcoming Sermons of the Sinner. The album will be available on CD, LP and website exclusive limited edition autographed metal vinyl (silver disc) with bonus CD album on October 1st via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Hear an Early Stream of Smile Machine’s Debut EP “Bye for Now”

While Bye for Now serves as the first solo release from Jordyn Blakely as Smile Machine, the drummer’s long been an integral part of the Brooklyn DIY scene and Exploding in Sound roster, having been a core member of Stove, Night Manager, and Jackal Onasis (does this also make her an integral part of the Party Down universe?), as well as playing in live bands for artists including Maneka and Bartees Strange. If all of the names I just listed mean anything to you, you probably have some idea of the scuzzy, made-for-the-tape-deck, lo-fi grunge contained on Blakely’s new five-track release, which officially drops this Friday.
Rock MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Sublime: Label Demanded New Singer Two Weeks After Nowell’s Death

More than 25 years after the death of frontman Bradley Nowell, Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh has revealed that the band was almost immediately told to hire a new singer. During a recent interview with radio host Stryker for the show Out of Order, Gaugh recalled the record label’s response following Nowell’s untimely passing. “They wanted to set up interviews and tryouts for the new Sublime singer,” the drummer revealed, before echoing what he was told: “The show must go on. You guys are getting back out on the bus. I swear to God, two weeks from now you guys are gonna be out there playing stadiums. Find somebody good.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
MusicGreenwichTime

The Linda Lindas Demand to Be Heard on New Song 'Oh!'

Teen punk outfit the Linda Lindas have released a new song, “Oh!” their first offering after signing for Epitaph Records. “Oh!” with its big guitar riff, pummeling power chords, and thundering drums, finds the Linda Lindas staring at a dysfunctional world, trying to find the right words and demanding to be heard. “What can I do, what can I do?” goes the hook. “What can I say, what can I say?/What can I do, what can I do?/Nothing changes it’s all the same.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy