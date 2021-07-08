Cancel
Fandango advance ticket sales for 'Black Widow' outpace 'F9' and 'A Quiet Place Part II'

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like fans want to get back to theaters, and according to Fandango, what they want to see is Black Widow. Advanced ticket sales for standalone adventure starring Scarlett Johansson‘s titular super-spy are the biggest of the year for the retailer, outpacing Fandango sales numbers of A Quiet Place Part II and F9, which are the pandemic period’s biggest hits to date. In fact, the ticket sales for Black Widow are even besting those for pre-pandemic Marvel hits Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange.

Scarlett Johansson
David Harbour
Florence Pugh
Rachel Weisz
