Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is delighted with the arrival of new manager Patrick Vieira. Parish is convinced by the Frenchman's enthusiasm. He told the club's website: “It's been a busy summer already. Obviously the search for the manager was a difficult one. We saw a lot of people. Trying to find the right fit for the football club obviously was very important, trying to find someone we felt would really work with us on all the recruitment and changes in summer. So we're really delighted that Patrick has agreed to join us, because he showed that he really wanted to come here.