Black Knight Completes Top of Mind Acquisition, Adding Robust CRM and Marketing Automation to Integrated Mortgage Technology Ecosystem

In my previous two videos and blog posts, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about SASE – but were Afraid to Ask!,” and “SASE vs. SD-WAN,” I described the secure access service edge (SASE) as the combination of advanced WAN edge network functions at the branch integrated with a rich suite of cloud-delivered security services as defined in the Gartner report, “The Future of Network Security is in the Cloud,” [1]. I described how SD-WAN is a foundational component and an integral part of a SASE architecture. The key is to start the SASE journey. An enterprise can start with SD-WAN or with cloud-security but ultimately, both must be transformed to realize the maximum benefits of the cloud.