Black Knight Completes Top of Mind Acquisition, Adding Robust CRM and Marketing Automation to Integrated Mortgage Technology Ecosystem
Black Knight, Inc., an award-winning software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced the completion of its acquisition of Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind). Top of Mind is the creator of Surefire, a mortgage industry-specific customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system.aithority.com
