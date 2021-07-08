Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Today with Hoda and Jenna EP Joanne LaMarca Mathisen Is Leaving Show at the End of August

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC Today with Hoda & Jenna executive producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen is leaving the 10 a.m. hour to spend more time with her family. Mathisen’s NBC roots are deep. Her husband is CNBC Power Lunch co-anchor Tyler Mathisen, and she has spent nearly 33 years at the company rising from NBC Page to executive producer. After a stint as a field producer for Today often covering red carpet events, LaMarca Mathisen jumped to CNBC in 1997 as a field producer. Two years later, she moved to NBC News, where she continued to serve as a producer until 2017. In May 2019, she returned to NBC to launch Hoda & Jenna, after the retirement of Kathie Lee Gifford.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Mathisen
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
Person
Hoda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today Show#Nbc#Hoda Jenna#Cnbc Power Lunch#Nbc Page#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie React to Megan Fox's Sons Crashing Their 'Today' Show Chat

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie tried really hard to stay focused during a recent interview with actress Megan Fox. On Monday, the Today show cohosts spoke with the 35-year-old actress on the NBC morning show about her upcoming thriller movie Till Death. While discussing her love of books and favorite films to work on, Megan’s kids made an unexpected appearance. As fans know, she has three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 — with estranged husband, Brian Austin Green.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

'Hoda & Jenna' Executive Producer Joanne LaMarca to Step Down

Joanne LaMarca, the spirited executive producer behind the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today” morning franchise, plans to step down from the role later in August. In a memo issued to staffers on Thursday, Libby Leist, a senior vice president at NBC News who oversees “Today,” said LaMarca was eager to spend more time with family, and had initially taken the job in 2019 with the intention to stay for a year. LaMarca helped launch the hour under Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager after Kathie Lee Gifford retired from the program in 2019, and then faced a series of intriguing challenges. Both Hager and Kotb took time off in subsequent months to welcome new children into their families. She also steered the program into a new format, under which Kotb and Hager host in front of a live audience.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Cecily Strong tells Hoda and Jenna about ‘Schmigadoon!’

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'. “Saturday Night Live” star and recent Emmy nominee Cecily Strong joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about “Schmigadoon!,” a new musical comedy series set in a town living in a 1940s musical. “I always loved musicals,” she says, since seeing “The Secret Garden” as a child. She also explains the meaning of the show’s title.July 15, 2021.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb stuns co-star Jenna Bush Hager with surprising wedding update

Hoda Kotb has already had to postpone her wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman twice due to the pandemic – and she shared a surprising update about her nuptials on Wednesday. The Today star was discussing a boom in weddings now that America is opening up again with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager when she revealed she and Joel have decided to wait a little longer for their big day.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb shares disappointing update on adoption of third baby

Hoda Kotb announced last October that she is ready to open her heart to another child – but sadly, it seems she might be waiting for a little longer. The Today with Hoda & Jenna host, 56, revealed plans to adopt a third baby with fiancé Joel Schiffman. The couple share daughters Hope Catherine, two, and Haley Joy, four, whom they also welcomed via adoption.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Heartbreaking Letter Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Sent From Camp

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. Jenna Bush Hager's 8-year-old child Mila's definitely not feeling first daughter vibes at summer camp. The Today show anchor shared the adorable, but also heartbreaking, letter her daughter wrote to her and husband Henry Chase Hager while gone from home. "I got a letter last night that reminded me of a letter that I would write, and it broke my heart in a million pieces," Jenna told co-host Hoda Kotb.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Hoda Kotb’s New Instagram With Joel Schiffman Has 'Today' Fans Suspicious About Wedding Bells

Hoda Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, have been patiently waiting to walk down the aisle. Since getting engaged in November 2019, the Today show coanchor has been open about planning her wedding to the financier amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, after postponing their special day two times already, some fans are speculating that the lovebirds have finally tied the knot in secret.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Earns Big Emmy Nominations, Including for Derek Hough and Artem Chigvintsev

Dancing With the Stars may find celebrities dancing it out on the stage in a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy, but the ABC dancing competition now has the chance to walk away with a few trophies of its own. After airing its 29th season this past fall, Dancing With the Stars earned five Emmy nominations. While the show has earned Emmy nods in the past, these nominations mark the first since Tyra Banks took over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy