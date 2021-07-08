Today with Hoda and Jenna EP Joanne LaMarca Mathisen Is Leaving Show at the End of August
NBC Today with Hoda & Jenna executive producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen is leaving the 10 a.m. hour to spend more time with her family. Mathisen’s NBC roots are deep. Her husband is CNBC Power Lunch co-anchor Tyler Mathisen, and she has spent nearly 33 years at the company rising from NBC Page to executive producer. After a stint as a field producer for Today often covering red carpet events, LaMarca Mathisen jumped to CNBC in 1997 as a field producer. Two years later, she moved to NBC News, where she continued to serve as a producer until 2017. In May 2019, she returned to NBC to launch Hoda & Jenna, after the retirement of Kathie Lee Gifford.www.adweek.com
