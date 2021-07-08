5 Ways To Increase Your Website Ranking With The Help Of Seo

Landing your dream partnership isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when that process entails promoting yourself, which can be daunting. But when you follow a simple checklist of what you can do during the pitch process, it can be a lot easier. During the BlogHer Creators Summit, CJ Affiliate’s Director of Influencer and Brand Partnerships, Corinne Travis, and creator Sher of Sher She Goes shared their tips for how to do just that, using affiliate networks to tap into your data, craft powerful brand pitches and really stand out as a creator that brands will want to partner with for the long term.