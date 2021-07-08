Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Tour Organizer Claims Hellish Flight Delay Wasn’t High-School Group’s Fault

By Lawrence Ukenye
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A tour organizer alleges American Airlines was wrong to blame an entire group of Boston high-school graduates for a delayed flight—as only one student actually refused to wear a mask after the plane’s air conditioning system failed, the Boston Globe reports. The group’s initial flight was severely delayed when the plane scheduled to fly from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Bahamas suffered mechanical issues. “During this time some passengers including the students may have removed masks due to the no air-conditioning/ventilation, quite unbearable conditions,” Eugene Winer, president of the Breakaway Beach, the company that organized the trip, told the Globe. “One passenger was officially escorted off of the aircraft but was not ticketed or charged with an offense.” He said that all passengers had to board a second plane because of the mechanical issues—but that flight was ultimately canceled after the airline couldn’t find an available pilot. Winer called the actions of the airline “disappointing.” “The act of one individual is not the responsibility of others, and the students that were abiding by the rules should not have had to endure this type of treatment,” he said.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#High School#Boston#Aircraft#High School Group#The Boston Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
Related
Ocean City, NJPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Insanely Chill Teen Pilot Recounts Landing Plane on NJ Bridge After Engine Failure

An 18-year old pilot with an insanely chill attitude has recounted the moment he made an emergency landing on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Monday. Landon Lucas told FOX 29 he had engine issues and spotted a space on the highway beneath him. “I had the option of putting it in the water or taking my chances with the bridge and I saw the bridge, you know,” Lucas said casually. “I flew the airplane to the ground.” Lucas landed on a stretch of New Jersey Route 52 that overlooks Great Egg Harbor Bay. The cause of the engine’s failure remains under investigation. Lucas was not injured and the plane did not suffer any obvious damage. Asked how big the gap in traffic was, he told the Philly Inquirer it was, “big enough.” “Being scared does nothing, it only hurts you” he added.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Unvaccinated Doc on Czech Team Flight May be Cause of Olympic COVID Spike

Three Czech Olympic athletes, and two other members of their Olympic delegation, tested positive for COVID and were being quarantined in Tokyo on Thursday. And officials are investigating whether the outbreak was caused by a very lax chartered flight the team took to Japan, in which an unvaccinated doctor was on board. There were 42 people on the flight—14 were athletes—and some passengers weren’t wearing masks. Vlastimil Voráček, an unvaccinated orthopedist, is one of those who tested positive upon arrival. “Everywhere we convince people to be vaccinated. And here the doctor of our delegation is not vaccinated,” Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said. The Czech Olympic Committee said they’re working with Olympic organizers to contain the spread and moved some team members out of the Olympic Village.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Tested Positive for COVID Dressed Up as His Wife to Get on Flight

An Indonesian man who tested positive for the coronavirus is reportedly facing charges after an elaborate yet spectacularly misconceived plan to get on his scheduled flight backfired. According to CNN, the man tested positive ahead of his flight from Jakarta to Ternate, but, instead of going into isolation, he swiped his wife’s clothing and managed to board the plane anyway. CNN reports the man—only identified by his initials DW—dressed up in his wife’s niqab, covering his entire head and body, then used her ID and negative COVID test results to get on his flight. He almost got away with it, too—but, after takeoff, a flight attendant spotted him getting into a bathroom and emerging with his own clothes on. The passenger was immediately detained upon arrival, and local police have reportedly stated they intend to prosecute him after a short period of isolation.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Coming Soon to a Sky Near You: Fire-Breathing Dragon Clouds

East Coasters woke up on Tuesday morning to a brownish, hazy sunrise and a smoky smell that wasn’t wafting from the lox on their breakfast bagels. It had arrived courtesy of the wildfires raging on the other side of the continent, and specifically appeared to stem in part from the Bootleg fire in Oregon that has consumed a swath of terrain larger than the city of Los Angeles.
AstronomyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Venus Balloons Are the Hot New Space Accessory

With new probes and rovers busily investigating the surface of Mars and a manned mission to the Moon scheduled to blast off in the next five or so years, scientists are setting their sights on the next destination in space—Venus. But exploring Venus is easier said than done, and it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy