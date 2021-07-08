Marvel Sets ‘What If…?’ Release Date With New Trailer

Disney+ and Marvel Studios will be venturing from the world of live-action to the world of animation beginning Wednesday, August 11, with Marvel Studios' What If …?, a reimagining of events you only thought you knew throughout the history of the MCU. And if Victoria Alonso, executive VP of film production at Marvel Studios, has her way? That's only the beginning of the MCU's animated future. Speaking with Variety Senior Editor of Culture and Events, Marc Malkin, at this year's NALIP Media Summit, Alonso made it clear that the reality-twisting animated anthology series is only the tip of the iceberg. "We're going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well," Alonso said. "We're super excited about animation, which is my first love" while teasing that "a few other shows" of the more animated variety will be hitting screens before the end of the year.