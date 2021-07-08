CHOP Adds Pediatric Urgent Care Facility to its Abington Specialty Care Center

Image via CHOP.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has added a new pediatric urgent care center to its Abington specialty care center just two months after its official opening, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This is the fifth urgent care center opened by CHOP, with the remaining four located in Chalfont, Glen Mills, Haverford, and the King of Prussia.

This latest addition, located at 1840 Susquehanna Road in Abington , will be open evenings, weekends, and holidays. It will treat children with non-emergent illnesses such as ear infections, rashes, headaches, minor burns, mild to moderate asthma, and sprains.

“We are excited to offer pediatric urgent care in a new location in Montgomery County, making it easier for local families to get expert care in their community,” said Elizabeth Younkins, Vice President, CHOP Care Network. “Our five CHOP Urgent Care Centers allow families to receive the appropriate level of care in a fast, convenient and child-friendly environment.”

Its hour of operations on weekdays are 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., while over the weekends, the Pediatric Urgent Care center will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

While pediatric urgent care is a convenient solution for parents seeking high-quality care after hours, children requiring emergency care should be treated at their local ER.

CHOP Urgent Care Centers are not equipped to manage serious, life-threatening illnesses or injuries, fever in infants less than two months old, or conditions such as poisoning, seizures, or severe difficulty breathing.

Read more about the CHOP Abington specialty care center in the Philadelphia Business Journal .