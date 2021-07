Microsoft’s Xbox Family Settings app has been updated to support a way to manage how your children spend money on the Xbox service. “When we launched the Xbox Family Settings app last year, our goal was to make it easy for parents and caregivers to manage their children’s gaming while on-the-go,” Microsoft general manager Kim Kunes writes. “One of the top pieces of feedback we’ve received from parents about the Xbox Family Settings app is to include options to track and manage kids’ spending. We’ve heard your feedback and today, we’re excited to announce multiple new features for the app which will help you manage your child’s spending.”