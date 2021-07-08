Cancel
Interventional Neuroradiology Market is expected to reach US$ 3,254.55 Mn with a CAGR of 5.9% Forecast-2027

Las Vegas Herald
 15 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Interventional Neuroradiology Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease and End User. The global interventional neuroradiology market is expected to reach US$ 3,254.55 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,969.39 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global interventional neuroradiology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

