Stunning $3.1 Million Dollar Home In New York Could Actually Pay For Itself

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: NVFY) (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 1,114,508 of its shares of common stock in a registered direct offering. Additionally, the Company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,114,508 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $2.80. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.50 per share, will be exercisable beginning six-months from the date of issuance, and will expire five and one half years from the date of issuance.