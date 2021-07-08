Cancel
Stunning $3.1 Million Dollar Home In New York Could Actually Pay For Itself

Buying a home is a life-changing decision. Especially with the pricing for everything on the market right now. What if you could buy a place and actually make your money back?. That is exactly what this place in Tully, New York offers up. Yes, there is some sticker shock on a $3.1 million dollar house. When you scroll through the pictures below, you will quickly see why this house could be more than a home, but also an absolutely incredible investment.

