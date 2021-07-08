Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Emporia Zoo celebrates newly-completed front entrance renovations

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW TV) - Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate completing the first phase of exterior renovations. The zoo held a grand opening for the Jones Testamentary Trust Grand Entrance and Memorial, the North American Flyway, and the Laughing Kookaburra Exhibit. The updates are part of a nearly five-million-dollar contract; the next step in the renovation process is to move all of the zoo’s llamas south to make room for a new parking lot. The City of Emporia will also be paving South Exchange St. to provide better access to the zoo from the east side.

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Emporia, KS
Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#East Side#King Vulture#Wibw#Emporia Zoo#Wibw Tv#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Riley County Fair returns to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Thursday marked the official return of the Riley County Fair. Night one of the five nights of festivities featured the return of the Kaw Valley Rodeo, carnival, sheep showing, and more. Children of all ages escorted their prize sheep through the arena in front of a large...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Officials reviewing back to school plans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 cases rising in Riley Co., USD 383 is reviewing its back-to-school plans. Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade told Manhattan-Ogden board members at their meeting Wednesday night that administrators return to work Thursday, and will begin a review of their pandemic plan. They will determine whether any changes are necessary, and hope to provide an update to parents and staff by the end of next week.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Kansas debate heats up over nursing homes' visitor rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Families and advocates for the elderly in Kansas argue that with most nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19, some facilities’ visiting rules need to be relaxed, though the delta variant’s spread is making operators nervous. A state official who investigates complaints against nursing homes and the...
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Increase in COVID-19 rates reported in Riley County

Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs told a press conference in Manhattan on Wednesday that there were 108 active COVID-19 cases in the county, 61 from variants including 47 from the Delta variant. Nine people were hospitalized at Via Christi Hospital including one person in the intensive care unit. Of 33 breakthrough cases identified so far more than half have been Delta variants.
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Riley County Fair opens Thursday

The 2021 Riley County Fair will officially kick off on Thursday with all 4H livestock arriving, as well as the Kaw Valley Rodeo beginning at 8p.m.. The fair will continue over the next five days, wrapping up with the sale of 4-H livestock on Monday night. The rodeo will continue Friday and Saturday evenings.
Clay County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

City Park sidewalk project is taking shape

City Commissioners approved the construction contract for City Park’s Clarenburg Trail (the multi-use sidewalk around the perimeter of City Park). Originally approved in 2019, the improvements were put on hold due to the pandemic. One of the top objectives of the Master Plan for City Park was to prioritize pedestrian-bicycle...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Riley Co. Arrest Report Wednesday July 21

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAYLA MICHELLE PEARSON, 31, Manhattan, Failure to Appear; Bond $1000. JOHN DEAN SCHUM, 34, Manhattan, Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner,...
Riley, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Fort Riley to hold full-scale exercise Wednesday

A full-scale exercise is scheduled for Wednesday at Fort Riley. According to the Army during the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may be an increase in emergency response vehicle activity and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements. Tornado sirens will also be heard during the exercise. Exercise...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

KDHE awards grant to reduce chronic disease risks to local organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations have been included in grants to reduce chronic disease risks. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Community Health Promotion team has announced the recipients of the 2022 Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant. In total, it said there are 22 grantees that will cover 34 counties and over 2.9 million Kansans.
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Health Department to host Presser on COVID-19 surge

RILEY COUNTY—With another wave of COVID-19 hits the country, Riley County has also experienced a significant increase in positive cases. Last week Riley County Health Department (RCHD) identified more than 100 new cases, and at the time 7 individuals were hospitalized. There has also been a noticeable increase in the number of Delta variant cases in the area. The most recent White House / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report has also classified Riley County as an emerging hotspot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy