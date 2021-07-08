Three-Wheeler Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Bajaj Auto Ltd, Piaggio & C.SpA, Atul Auto Limited

The Asia scoliosis management market size is projected to reach USD 826.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Consistent prevalence of spinal deformities in Asian populations will be the leading trend shaping the growth trajectory of this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Asia Scoliosis Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Orthosis System (Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosarcal Orthosis (LSO), Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) and Spinal System), By Disease Type (Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, Degenerative Scoliosis, and Congenital Scoliosis), By Age Group (Pediatrics, Adolescent, and Adults), By End User (Hospital & ASCs, Clinics, and Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”. While no study has been conducted to identify the exact prevalence of scoliosis in Asia, several isolated researches have been undertaken to determine the incidence of the disease in different Asian countries. In Singapore, for example, prevalence of idiopathic scoliosis in 12- and 13-year-old female students was estimated to be 2.22% and 2.49%, respectively. In Taiwan, the incidence was 6.58% for a curve of 5 degrees and 2.4% for a curve of 10 degrees. A 2016 study conducted by the Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, India found that 47% of the surveyed patients with congenital scoliosis suffered from intra-spinal anomalies, with tethered cord being the most common anomaly. Thus, the increasing prevalence of spinal deformities in Asia will stoke the adoption of scoliosis management technologies in the region in the coming years.