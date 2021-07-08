Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Big Data Analytics in Retail Are About To Become A Huge Market | Alteryx Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Microstrategy Inc., Oracle Corporation

Las Vegas Herald
 15 days ago

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), and Application (Sales & Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Operations Management, Merchandising Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data Analytics in Retail market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data Analytics in Retail market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data Analytics#Oracle Corporation#Microsoft Corporation#Microstrategy Inc#Cloud#Application Lrb#Customer Analytics#Covid#Report Ocean#Industrial Chain#Bar Pie Charts#Toc#Cagr#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Country
Belgium
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Singapore
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
News Break
Retail
Country
Netherlands
Related
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

E-commerce Software Market To Hit US$ 21,548.7Mn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “E-commerce Software Market (Deployment Model – Software-as-a-Service and On-premise; End-use – Retail, Automotive, BFSI, Travel & Tourism, Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020—2028”, the e-commerce software market is set to expand with a CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 21,548.7Mn by 2028.
Dallas, TXgetmarketreport.com

Managed Network Services Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: Cisco Systems, LG Networks, International Business Machines, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, HCL Technologies

The new archive on the Global Managed Network Services market is to clear a path to give upper hand to the business players significantly by offering data that is needed by the arising major parts to foster their space in this market. The archive further gives information about the figures...
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Telecom Expense Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Tangoe, Avotus, Sakon

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Telecom Expense Management Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Telecom Expense Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Telecom Expense Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Telecom Expense Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsfinextra.com

The importance of distributing market data in the cloud

Capital markets firms have long understood how cloud can help establish competitive advantage, increase agility, reduce time to market for new products, and address the growing total cost of ownership for IT infrastructure. However, the financial services industry has reached a point where real-time trading and risk management has become more critical, particularly amid market volatility and global economic uncertainty.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
philadelphiaherald.com

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Value Predicted to Hit Big Revenues in Future | SAS Institute, CGI, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Document Management Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Docu-Depot, Prime Document, Oracle, Konica Minolta

Latest released the research study on Global Document Management Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Document Management Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Document Management Services . The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Xerox Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Docu-Depot (Canada), Prime Document Ltd (United Kingdom), Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc. (Japan), Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), Iron Mountain Incorporated (United States), Alfresco Software, Inc. (United States), Sumasoft (India), Exela Technologies Inc. (United States) and Lexmark International, Inc. (United States).
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Content Intelligence Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Tableu, Microsoft, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Content Intelligence Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Content Intelligence Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Content Intelligence Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),SAP (United States),Tableu (United States),Qlik (United States),Sisense (United States),Logi analytics (United States),Salesforce (United States),Open Text (Canada),Domo Inc. (United States).
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Online Virtual Classroom Software Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Coming Years | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Saba Cloud

The ' Online Virtual Classroom Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Online Virtual Classroom Software market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online Virtual Classroom Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Vehicle Embedded Software Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vehicle Embedded Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vehicle Embedded Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

E-Procurement Tools Market is Booming Worldwide | Bechtle, Coupa Software, Delta eSourcing, Medius Software

Latest released the research study on Global E-Procurement Tools Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. E-Procurement Tools Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the E-Procurement Tools . The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bechtle AG (Germany), Coupa Software Inc. (United States), Delta eSourcing (United Kingdom), GEP (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), INSIGHT (United States), JAGGAER (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany) and Medius Software Limited (United Kingdom).
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IoT Analytics Software Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Microsoft, IBM, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "IoT Analytics Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT Analytics Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Audio and Video Analytics Software Market is Going To Boom | Adobe, AxxonSoft, Honeywell

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Audio and Video Analytics Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Audio and Video Analytics Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Social Media Analytics Market 2021 Share, Forecast 2025 and Top Players Analysis- Salesforce.com Inc, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hootsuite Inc

The report titled “Global Social Media Analytics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global social media analytics market by value, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the social media analytics market, including the following regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the social media analytics market.
MarketsSentinel

Submarine Sensor Market to Witness Excellent Growth by 2027 | Ducommun Incorporated, Leonardo DRS, Thales Group

Submarine sensors are highly powerful devices which conveys an electrical signal for representation of the physical parameter being measured. As marine based threats get intense, advanced devices are adopted by naval agencies for safety and threat detection purposes. Sensors improve processing as well as accuracy of data and reduces energy wastage. Advancement in electronics and semiconductor industry provides expansion of customer base and business for the market leaders.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | IBM Corporation ,Oracle Corporation ,CyberShift, Inc.

[United States 2021]: The latest study released on the Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market by AMA Research estimate market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The SaaS-Based Expense Management market study covers important analysis data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-evaluate study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
TechnologySentinel

AI in Healthcare Market Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2031 | Nuance Communications, Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation and Microsoft and NVIDIA Corporation.

InsightSLICE is a leading global market research firm is pleased to announce its new report on the AI in Healthcare Market. The report provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competititecve intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2031. Global AI in Healthcare market report also...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Visual Analytics Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute

The ' Visual Analytics market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Visual Analytics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Visual Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
SoftwareSentinel

At 20.80% CAGR, Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Estimated to Attain $5.43 Billion By 2026 | Alteryx Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Predictive Analytics in Banking Market By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and SME), Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Customer Management, Sales and Marketing, Workforce Management and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy