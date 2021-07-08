Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market 2021 Emerging Developments, Rising Growth and Increasing Immense Opportunities Till 2028| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA), & More

Opportunities in the protein purification and isolation market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the protein purification and isolation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%. In this market, consumables are the largest segment by product, whereas academic and research institutes are largest by end use. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like presence of a large number of market players, developed research and infrastructure, and technological advancements in the proteomics field.