Genetic Analyzer Market 2021 Emerging Developments, Rising Growth and Increasing Immense Opportunities Till 2028 | Abbott laboratories,Applied Biosystems,AutoGenomics,Biocompare,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

The stock price of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO), a life science research and clinical diagnostic products company, has seen a 10% rise over the last twenty-one trading days, while it is up 30% over the last year, driven by positive developments for the company. Last month, Bio-Rad announced its partnership with South Korea based Seegene Inc., a multiplex molecular diagnostics company, for the development and commercialization of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products in the U.S. [1] Last week, the company also received CE Mark for its SARS-CoV-2, Influenza RT-PCR Assay Kit. Bio-Rad’s assay kit can simultaneously detect Covid-19 and influenza viruses in a single reaction. This will be helpful in differentiating the cases of Covid-19 that do not involve flu infection, and now with the CE mark, the company can also expect a near-term growth in revenues from this test.