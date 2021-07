Slots are filling up for Fort Riley's one-of-a-king Bow Slinger 3-D Archery Tournament on Aug. 21 and 22. The event is the only tournament in the world where competitors can shoot from an M-1 tank. Archers of all ages, military or civilian, are invited to take on the nearly two-mile course , featuring three-dimensional targets, including the "Bigfoot of the Flint Hills."