George Harrison Felt it Was ‘Hard’ to Represent The Beatles at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney turned 79 years old in June. The Beatles officially recorded for just eight years, releasing more than 300 songs, and broke up more than 50 years ago. John Lennon has been gone for 40-plus years, George Harrison almost 20. Countless books have been written about the Beatles, its four members, and their timeless music. There’s nothing more to say, right? Well, no. Peter Jackson is in the midst of putting the finishing touches on Get Back, a Disney+ documentary series that will likely rewrite the history of Let It Be, showing the group as a still-cohesive unit that laughed and had fun and remained creative to the end, versus the Let It Be film that presented the doom and gloom of the sessions. And now there’s McCartney 3, 2, 1, a six-part Hulu docuseries that debuted this past weekend and features McCartney recounting memories of his days as a Beatles, the leader of Wings, and as a solo act. He does so in an intimate setting as he and mega-producer Rick Rubin spend most of the doc’s running time standing next to a soundboard, talking and occasionally sliding faders up and down in order to isolate certain vocals, bass lines, guitar solos, and drum riffs. And it’s all filmed in glorious black and white. Here are six takeaways from McCartney 3, 2, 1.