Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Market to Witness a CAGR of 19.06% during 2021 to 2027 Globally- AXIOM MRC

Las Vegas Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe factors such as low price of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation services, rising adoption of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation, rising cases of disability among the population are likely to contribute to healthy growth of the market. New York, July, 2021: Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on global...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Virtual Rehabilitation#Cagr#Hospitals Clinics#270 Vision Ltd#Brontes Processing#Hinge Health Inc#Sword Health Inc#Mira Rehab Limited#Motek Medical#Gesturetek Inc#Geminus Qhom#Rehametrics#Virtualware Group#Motorika Medical Ltd#Neuro Rehab Vr#Healthcare Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Qualcomm, Broadcom, DSP Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smartphone Audio Codecs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Computer Assisted Coding Software Market to See Stunning Growth | Optum, Cerner, Alpha II

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Computer Assisted Coding Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Computer Assisted Coding Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

On-Call Scheduling Software Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Kronos, 1Call, PetalMD

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "On-Call Scheduling Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the On-Call Scheduling Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Enterprise, NVLas Vegas Herald

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to the Next Level | SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), End User (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Distribution, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Virtual Router (vRouter) Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Juniper Networks etc.

The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturer’s footprint by improving an understanding of revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the study’s industry overview section.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market to the Next Level | NICE Systems, Pegasystems, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Customer Communication Management Software Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2021-2026) | Comprehensive Study By AMA

A CCM platform is intended to facilitate connectivity between an organisation and its customers. CCM Software can be effectively Integrated in almost every industry, but it is particularly popular in banking, property and casualty insurance, and manufacturing. These Software services assists in managing the company's contact through several channels, using the customer data to provide better-Personalized customer. This Software is effective Means to Have a Meaningful and Lasting customer relationship, unlike the Traditional approach that requires Immense Investment and Manpower. Companies see CCM software as a Strategic tool for Higher Profitability in the Long run Hence the Global Customer Communication Management Software Market is Expected to Flourish.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Video Learning Platform Market to the Next Level | Echo360, Fleeq ,Zavango, VoiceThread, Vidizmo

Global Video Learning Platform Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Video Learning Platform market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Video Learning Platform market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Watches Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Luxury Watches Market by Type (Mechanical Watches and Electronic Watches), End User (Men and Women), and Distribution Channel (Online Store, Single Brand Store and Multi Brand Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Luxury Watches market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Luxury Watches market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from evolution of glass reinforced plastic parts to first fire resistance FRP cladding panel. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the glass fiber reinforced plastic market is expected to reach $37.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.9%. In this market, transportation is expected to remain the largest end use industry, and injection molding segment is expected to remain the largest manufacturing process. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments.
Environmentthedallasnews.net

Green Technology & sustainability Market to Witness a CAGR of 25.67% during 2021 to 2027, Globally - Axiom MRC

Wilmington, July 14, 2021: Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on global green technology & sustainability market which includes study on technology and application across various countries of key regions across the globe. The global green technology & sustainability market was projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.67% for the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD Million) generated by the green technology & sustainability market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Call Tracking Software Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle | CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex

Global Call Tracking Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Call Tracking Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Invoca, CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex, M&M Helton Enterprises, Dial 800, VoiceOps, Telstra, AddSource, WhatConverts, Callback Tracker, Convirza, CallTrackingMetrics & Vontio.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Bacteriological Testing Market Growing at 7.6% CAGR to Hit USD 21.59 Billion by 2028 Says Reports And Data

Global increase of foodborne diseases, implementation of strict food regulations by the government, shift from culture based tests to rapid tests, increasing contamination of water reservoirs due to urbanization, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Bacteriological testing market during forecast period. Bacteriological Testing Market Size – USD 11.99...
DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Billing & Invoicing Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bitrix24, Xero, Zoho

The Latest Released Billing & Invoicing Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Billing & Invoicing Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Billing & Invoicing Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Replicon TimeBill, FreshBooks, Chargebee, Tipalti AP Automation, Xero, Elorus, Certify Purchasing, Clio, BigTime, MONEI, TimeSolv, Avaza, Zoho Invoice, HarmonyPSA, PandaDoc, Bitrix24, Zoho Books & Time Tracker.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Container Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Apcera, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Container Application Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Container Application Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy