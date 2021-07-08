Cancel
Hyundai Ioniq 6 saloon spied with extra interior screens

By Anthony Alaniz Published by
motor1.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai’s lineup of all-electric models will grow next year with the Ioniq 6 saloon, joining the Ioniq 5 crossover that debuted earlier this year. The new model isn’t much of a secret. Spy shots have revealed that it looks quite similar in design to the Hyundai Prophecy concept. Details continue to trickle out, with a new video from the Men’s Car MotorsJason YouTube channel highlighting some of the latest developments.

