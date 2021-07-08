Kyle Shanahan says 49ers would have traded for Julio Jones if Rams were close to deal
Whenever you go through the exercise of trying to predict a team's record, the first question is always how they'll fare against their division opponents. And while each team has its own process and tries to stick to that process for talent evaluation, finding scheme and locker room fits, etc., there is the reality that you have to peek over your shoulder and take a look at what your division opponents are up to.
