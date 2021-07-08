Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Luis Suarez training anecdote sums up ex-Liverpool star's remarkable competitiveness

By Chris Doyle
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDbo3_0arDpFm500

Former Liverpool youngster Tom Brewitt has shared a memorable training incident from his time at Anfield with Luis Suarez that sums up his fiery streak.

You just have to look at the Atletico Madrid star's trophy cabinet to see that his competitive nature is one of his best qualities.

But it's also one of his worst as his hatred of losing can easily spill over into anger, over 100 yellow cards throughout his career would attest to that.

Suarez's willingness to win is not just for show on matchdays either, he's the exact same player when he comes up against his own teammates on the training field too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0od0tZ_0arDpFm500
Luis Suarez is as competitive as they come - even on the training field ( Image: MDM)

Where does Luis Suarez rank in terms of Liverpool's all-time great strikers? Comment below

And ex-Liverpool academy prospect Brewitt, who left Anfield in 2017 after ten years at the club, has provided some insight into what it was like going up against him at Melwood as he recalls a particular drill where the Uruguayan was "like a maniac."

He told Goal : “I remember we did a drill where the attackers were pressing from the front. It was Suarez, [Daniel] Sturridge and [Raheem] Sterling against a makeshift back four. I think it was me, Flanno [Jon Flanagan], Martin Kelly and maybe Jose Enrique.

“The rule was that we were allowed two or three touches each, and we just had to move the ball between us. And if they won the ball off us, they couldn’t score, they just gave us the ball back and we went again.

“Anyway, our side took an extra touch, and Luis just lost it. He just couldn’t believe the injustice, that our team had got away with taking an extra touch, and for the next 10 minutes he was like a man possessed! He pressed me like a maniac.

“And this is basically a warm-up drill on a Tuesday, four days before a match! That’s him, that’s Luis, the ultimate winner.”

Suarez has clearly reaped the rewards from his fierce approach to a run-of-the-mill training session as he has enjoyed a glittering career with Liverpool, Barcelona, and now Atletico, widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

And he's not in the mood for slowing down either after leading Diego Simeone's side to the La Liga title last season ahead of Barca and Real Madrid at the age of 34.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Flanagan
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid#Uruguayan#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: That time a Defiance player was teammates with Luis Suarez

The now-Defiance starter talks about his time with Liverpool and his ambitions for Seattle. ‘Suarez pressed me like a maniac’ - Ex-Liverpool youngster Brewitt on ‘the ultimate winner’, Gerrard & Seattle | Goal.com. MLS/USL. Will it change the team’s trajectory? The San Jose Earthquakes are 100 percent Matias Almeyda’s team...
Premier League90min.com

Virgil van Dijk joins in with Liverpool's pre-season training

It's happening. It's finally happening. Liverpool have started their pre-season training in Austria, and Virgil van Dijk is among the group already training. We haven't seen Van Dijk for nine months, as it was back in October that a nasty collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford left the Dutchman with a torn ACL that ended his season just five games in.
Soccerchatsports.com

Revealed: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans

The Reds will start preparations for the 2021-22 campaign in the state of Salzburg, with a number of senior players set to report for duty on day one as part of a 34-man squad. Jürgen Klopp’s side will also undertake work across Austria at a base in Tyrol later in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool inform Marko Grujic he's up for sale

Liverpool have informed Marko Grujic he's up for sale. A Bola says Liverpool have told midfielder Grujic that he could leave the club this summer. The Serbian is currently in Austria for Liverpool's pre-season but is said not to feature in Jurgen Klopp's plans, and the Reds could soon find a solution for him.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Face Competition For Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. The Portuguese midfielder had an impressive EUROs and Liverpool are looking to capitalise on it. However, he isn't the only midfield target who is on Liverpool's wishlist. Leicester Youri Tielemans and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez have also been linked with a move to Anfield.

Comments / 0

Community Policy