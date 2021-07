"Big signings? We will do some, we will do some." As Nasser Al-Khelaifi is answering a question from L'Equipe about transfers this summer, the Paris Saint-Germain chairman has a big grin on his face. It's May, and the season has just ended. Already, the transfer window is in everyone's minds. Can PSG really strengthen their squad? How much can they spend? Who will they get?