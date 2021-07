The league announced earlier today the scheduled training camp report dates for each of their 32 teams along with a few other notable items about this year’s training camps. While the Chicago Bears are scheduled to hold their first training camp practice at Halas Hall on Thursday, July 29 at 9:00 a.m. (CT), the rookies and veterans will be reporting earlier that week. The official report date for Chicago rookies will be this Saturday, July 24, with veterans officially reporting on Tuesday, July 27. While it’s certainly possible that players will check in and start preparing themselves earlier, those are the Bears’ official report dates.