Https://twitter.com/JoeFrisaro/status/1413179594304278531. Mattingly has been at the helm for the Marlins since 2016, and he’ll get the opportunity to manage the team again in 2022. He and the team have agreed to pick up his mutual contract option for next season, even though the team has struggled in 2021. They’re currently at 38-47, which puts them in last place in the NL East.