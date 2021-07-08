An All-Day Restaurant and Locavore Market Is Opening Soon in Falls Church

A lot of chefs talk a big game about opening an everyday “neighborhood restaurant” —and then go the opposite direction with things like super-pricey small plates. That’s not the case for chef Thomas Harvey, who is opening his first solo act, Harvey’s, in Falls Church in September. The all-day restaurant aims to please with breakfast sandwiches and La Colombe coffee for early birds, a casual counter-order system matched with a cozy dining room and a 70-seat patio for lounging, and a retail market stocked with local goods. The space takes over from Plaka Grill, which moved up the street.