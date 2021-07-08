Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

World Food Championships Moves to Fair Park

By Jo Ann Holt
Posted by 
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fair Park has landed another huge foodie event this fall, as the World Food Championships (WFC) recently announced moving to Dallas for a Texas-sized competition Nov. 5-9. Tickets to the highly anticipated food sport event, featuring over 20 tasting experiences, start at $15. From “Grilling Grannies” to exclusive, award-winning VIP...

www.focusdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Park#Food Fight#Food Event#Fried Foods#Celebrity Chefs#Food Drink#Flavor Fest#Steak#German#Jelly#Bourb#People S Choice#The Ultimate Food Fest#The Bloody Mary Bar#Kitchen Arena#E A T#Wfc General Admission#Fire Woman#Food Sport#Bacon Barbecue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Duncanville, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Smokey D’Z BBQ & Catering Expands

Smokey D’Z BBQ & Catering, a popular Duncanville restaurant, has dramatically expanded their space at 215 W. Camp Wisdom Road. Duncanville Chamber of Commerce members turned out for a July 9th ribbon-cutting for the family-owned restaurant. Derrick Harris and wife, Katrina Harris, own and operate the restaurant, and are ably...
NBAPosted by
Focus Daily News

Meet Champ and Mavs Man, Friday, July 23, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The Dallas Mavericks mascots visit NorthPark Center for Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses. Champ and Mavs Man will visit all the playhouses on display at NorthPark Center, including the replica of the Mavs Mascots Headquarters donated this year by the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs playhouse, built by DPR Construction, features a loft with a ladder and a rope climb, a telescope, a periscope and a pair of binoculars, plus the indoor locker room is FULL of Mavs gear! Of course, there is also a basketball hoop where Champ and Mavs Man can practice their crowd-pleasing moves.
Mansfield, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Hawaiian Falls Gives Special Needs Individuals Free Admission On Saturday

Hawaiian Falls is hosting Champions Day Saturday, July 24th at its Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco waterparks. The “Champions” (special needs children or adults) get in free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are only $10 each (plus tax, limit 4 people per Champion.) Champions Day tickets and companion tickets can be purchased at the front gate ticket office from 9 a.m. – noon.
LifestylePosted by
Focus Daily News

ArtPark in Trinity Groves Shouts Fun For Everyone

Everything about Art Park, the new outdoor “more-than-a-beer-garden” opening July 20 in Trinity Groves shouts “Fun, Fun, Fun!” No matter your age, it’s impossible not to have fun at Art Park. With its brightly colored, festive picnic tables and chairs, eye-catching murals, playful food offerings, and family-friendly games, everyone in the family can enjoy the playful atmosphere at Art Park.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

August Dollar Days Are Back At Dallas Arboretum

Spend the Dog Days of Summer at The Dallas Arboretum. Dallas, Texas (August 2021) – The Dallas Arboretum announces the return of August Dollar Days during the dog days of summer. For the entire month of August, the garden offers $2 general garden admission, $2 admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden and $5 for parking. Named one of The Country’s Most Gorgeous Botanical Gardens by House Beautiful, the Dallas Arboretum has many floral beds blooming with impatiens, lobelias, begonias, salvia, marigolds, zinnias, caladiums, lantana, cannas, vinca and pentas.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Family Dollar Presented by Nasher Public Project with Artstillery

“Family Dollar” is Nasher Sculpture Center’s first offsite Nasher Public project, in partnership with Artstillery. An experimental performance nonprofit, Artstillery empowers marginalized communities, archives their ongoing West Dallas project. Artstillery has worked with the residents of West Main Street, a tiny neighborhood with a long history in West Dallas, for...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

McDonald’s Celebrates World Famous Fan Day on July 13

(DALLAS – July 8, 2021) – The loyalty program you’ve been craving is finally here with the nationwide launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards*. After 66 years of unrivaled fandom, you could say our customers’ loyalty has become just as famous as our World Famous Fries®, and they deserve to be rewarded. So we’re going to do just that by serving up rewards big and small.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Twelve Mighty Orphans-Behind the Scenes

“Twelve Mighty Orphans-Behind the Scenes,” an exhibition by acclaimed photographer Laura Wilson, runs through Aug. 8 at The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. The exhibition is sponsored by the museum and the Fort Worth Film Commission, and features photography and props from the Sony Pictures Classics film. “12...
Lancaster, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

10th Annual Lancaster Chapter #943, Order of the Eastern Star Golf Tournament

“Shooting for the Star” Golf Tournament September 12, 2021. Lancaster Chapter #943, Order of the Eastern Star, invites one and all to its tenth annual “Shooting for the Star” golf tournament on Sunday, September 12, at The Old Brickyard Golf Course, 605 I-45, Ferris, 75125. Open registration starts at 11 am. Shotgun tee-off is at 1:00 p.m. Registration entry fee is $70 per player (includes a shared cart, green fees, and meal). Make checks payable to Lancaster Chapter #943 and mail with registration/sponsor form to: Secretary, Lancaster Chapter #943, 116 Dunn St., Red Oak, TX 75154.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

What Are You Doing This Fourth of July In Dallas?

DALLAS – This Fourth of July the Renaissance Hotel’s farm-to-fire restaurant, Asador, is introducing Dallas to their new summer menu, which debuted Thursday. Executive Chef Joe Graffeo’s menu mirrors a true Dallas summer through his unique use of delectable seasonal and local ingredients. Asador’s dedication to utilizing local Dallas purveyors and seasonal, fresh ingredients is integrated in subtle yet impactful elements throughout the menu. A few of the menu items include:
Granbury, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Ketzler’s Schnitzel Haus & Biergarten Serves Authentic German Dishes

My husband and I were searching for an authentic German restaurant when we discovered Ketzler’s Schnitzel Haus & Biergarten in Granbury. Once dining restrictions were somewhat eased, we had lunch there last March. We really liked the food and the service. That is, once we were able to find a table, because there were more customers than there were tables at the popular restaurant.
Texas StatePosted by
Focus Daily News

Billy Bob’s Texas New Concerts Announced And Tickets On Sale

Cheap Trick, Kid Rock, The Wallflowers, Roger Creager, Casey Donahew & More Headed To Billy Bob’s Texas In August. FORT WORTH, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas has been a prominent venue located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District since they first opened their doors in 1981. Continuing to celebrate their 40th Anniversary, Billy Bob’s continues to be a popular destination amongst tourists and locals alike, offering the hottest live music and biggest names in entertainment throughout the year. With almost 17 million visitors from around the world, Billy Bob’s is a must-see attraction in Fort Worth, Texas. The atmosphere of this distinctive venue is unmatched, allowing guests to embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl with line dancing classes, live music, armadillo racing, and once again the return of their live bull riding experience.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Come and Taste It! 35th Annual GrapeFest September 12-19

35th Annual GrapeFest Come and Taste it! September 16-19 The Grapevine Convention & Visitor’s Bureau welcomes Steve and Maggie Haley as. GrapeFest Committee Co-Chairs for the 35th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine. Experience, presented by Bank of the West. This year’s theme, Texas Wine. Come and. Taste It! invites...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Couples Share Anniversary Celebration A Day Before Surgery At Methodist Dallas

What do you do when your wedding anniversary is the day before a major surgery for pancreatic cancer?. If you are a patient at Methodist Dallas, you celebrate in style!. Nurses decorated a hospital conference room with flowers and balloons today so Curt and Yvonne McDonald from Valley View, near Gainesville, Texas, could enjoy a special 43rd anniversary lunch. On Friday morning, Curt will undergo one of the most complex surgeries performed at Methodist Dallas … to remove parts of his pancreas, small intestine, gallbladder, bile duct, and stomach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy