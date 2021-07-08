Cancel
Neiman Marcus Taps Energizer CLO to Lead Legal Department

By Dan Clark
Law.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury department store chain Neiman Marcus Group has tapped Energizer Holding’s chief legal officer Hannah Kim to lead its legal department as the company works on its ESG strategy. Beginning July 26, Kim will serve as chief legal officer and chief compliance officer of the luxury-brand department store. Kim replaces...

