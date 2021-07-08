S&P 500 Lower In Early Trade, Bonds Bid Near Key Levels
Overseas markets were lower overnight on the chatter of COVID variants and the ECB. The S&P 500 is lower by over 60 handles in early New York cash trading. U.S. equity futures were lower overnight ahead of the cash open with several headlines moving the market; the ECB confirms that it is raising their inflation goal to 2%, there is talk of COVID variants, and a potential spectator-free Olympic games. To put matters into perspective, let’s take a look at a daily candlestick chart of the S&P 500.www.investing.com
Comments / 0