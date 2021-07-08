S&P 500 Lower In Early Trade, Bonds Bid Near Key Levels

Right now, I think one of the best moves for investors is to look into undervalued stocks. That’s because there are several positive factors that continue to take the markets higher. Today, the global economy is on a gradual path to recovery. Furthermore, the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic might just be over. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has continued to pursue expansionary policies. It’s very likely that interest rates will increase in baby steps in 2023 and beyond.