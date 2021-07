Conference realignment was back in full swing again this offseason and as of July 1st, 2021, Atlantic Sun Basketball gained another member and it is a member who is going to give the conference a boost. Eastern Kentucky had been a member of the Ohio Valley Conference for 73 years. 1948 was the first year the Colonels began their tenure as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. The 2021-2022 season will be the first year of competition in the Atlantic Sun Conference.