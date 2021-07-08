Cancel
Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, enough is enough. You've heard cast announcements and testimonials about how impressive the BBC and Immersive Everywhere's West End production Doctor Who: Time Fracture is. You've seen preview images and videos offering glimpses of what folks can expect. But enough with all of the teasing- it's time to give the masses what they've been waiting for. And on Thursday they got it in the form of an official trailer that does a great job of offering an overview of the theatrical experience. In fact, by the time it's over there's only one question that will still need to be answered. Will you answer the Doctor's call?

