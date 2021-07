Fired Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for planting drugs on innocent people during traffic stops. With 58 days of jail credit, Wester has to spend a total of 12 years, six months, and eight days locked up on charges including racketeering, official misconduct, perjury, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false imprisonment.