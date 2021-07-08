Saving Money on Your Next Flight

Every summer comes with a sudden spike in the water bills. And that is because we always use more water than usual to keep our yards green and beautiful. Our bodies also try to cool down by sweating, and this causes dehydration, which is associated with loss of stamina and strength. Fortunately, these conditions can be reversed by taking more fluids. Severe dehydration can cause kidney stones in some people. So we all have to drink more water and shower more often. Our pools also tend to lose more water in summer, so they must be refilled regularly.