Saving Money on Your Next Flight

“We are really sorry to inform you that your easyJet flight EZY8088 from Athens to London on 3 Jul 2021 at 21:10 has been cancelled,” read the message from the airline.As airlines desperately try to staunch their losses, millions of passengers will have received similar tidings. Even though British travellers are able to travel abroad once again, international journeys remain fraught with complication and expense.Carriers will typically study the loads for flights three or four weeks ahead, assess the likely appetite for further bookings, consider the revenue from the corresponding leg of the flight and (often) conclude that they would lose a fortune by...
Comments / 0