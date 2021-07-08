Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Firefighters busy with several small fires Wednesday

By News Record Staff
Gillette News Record
 15 days ago

The heat and lightning kept the Campbell County Fire Department busy Wednesday with several small fires, and firefighters are still on scene at two of them. At 10:49 a.m., they went to the 9000 block of Force Road for a reported grass fire. When they arrived, they found a small grass fire burning around an outbuilding. The fire was contained to 1 acre and the cause was related to an issue with a power line.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Firefighters#Fire Burning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy