Firefighters busy with several small fires Wednesday
The heat and lightning kept the Campbell County Fire Department busy Wednesday with several small fires, and firefighters are still on scene at two of them. At 10:49 a.m., they went to the 9000 block of Force Road for a reported grass fire. When they arrived, they found a small grass fire burning around an outbuilding. The fire was contained to 1 acre and the cause was related to an issue with a power line.
