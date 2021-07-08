7 years in prison for Woodstock man who sold drugs, illegally possessed gun

A Harvard man who pleaded guilty to his seventh driving under the influence case, which occurred in April in Lake in the Hills, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Mathew S. Berry, 44, of the 3700 block of Hawthorne Road in Harvard, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to give aid or info, improper turn at an intersection, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transporting open alcohol.