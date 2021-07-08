7 years in prison for Woodstock man who sold drugs, illegally possessed gun
A Woodstock man was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to possessing and selling various drugs, including marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine. Joe Joe D. Hymon, 28, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive in Woodstock, was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, unlawful delivery of cannabis, two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID, possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.www.lakemchenryscanner.com
Comments / 4