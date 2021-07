On a recent Sunday afternoon, I opened my laptop with the intention of getting a few things squared away before the chaos of Monday morning is upon me. I see an email timestamped for 8:28 AM waits with a subject line “Please Help.” It’s from a distraught mother, whom I’ve come to know over two years. She tells me her son thought the radio was speaking to him last night. She tells me that things are calm for now and that she’s going to watch him closely. In the back of my mind, I can still hear the echoes of the promise I’d made to them just days earlier: “I promise I will do everything I can to keep you out of the hospital”.